Michael Anthony Libby on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for burglarizing a home last year.

In 2019, a jury found Libby guilty of burglary and theft, both as second-degree felonies.

Libby entered a man's Tumon home in June 2019.

The homeowner told police that he heard noises from the first floor of his home and saw Libby closing the rear kitchen window, according to court documents. The man yelled at Libby, who fled and ran along the retaining wall connecting adjacent residences.

The man caught up to Libby and held onto him, while Libby tried to convince the man that he needed to go home as another individual was at the man's house and could possibly hurt his wife, court documents stated. The man told police he knew Libby was lying and police confiscated jewelry and tools from Libby. According to court documents, Libby intended to give the jewelry to his wife.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas sentenced Libby to 10 years behind bars.

"The sanctity of homes should be protected," said prosecutor Christine Tenorio. "We are relieved that no one was hurt and pleased with the court's sentence."