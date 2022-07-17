Liberasion gi san lågu

HONOR THE FALLEN: Troops who died in the line of duty during the battle for Guam in World War II were honored during a ceremony held Friday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, Virginia. Some 1,700 men, many Marines, died while recapturing the island from Japanese occupiers who enslaved, tortured, and murdered CHamoru families from Dec. 1941 to July 1944. Pictured from left are Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commander of the joint task force for the nation's capital region; Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor