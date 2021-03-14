Liberating Guam from the pandemic

A year into a pandemic that has challenged the patience and resilience of residents and stretched thin the medical community’s resources, a few of those who’ve been in the trenches for the past year said they’re looking forward to the island’s liberation from the pandemic.

Guam National Guard Staff Sgt. Ron Rios was asked in early April to help lead Task Force Medical as the non-commissioned officer in charge.

“It’s been tough but every day is so gratifying,” he said. “I’m a 24-year-veteran of the National Guard. I’ve been deployed to different countries, helping them. Now that it’s for our people, you better believe we’re going to do a bang-up job. I mean, all the time our people have supported us and our families when we deployed, now we get to do this for them.”

The medical task force oversaw the training of combat medics who helped augment medical staff at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City. They also conducted COVID-19 testing at the quarantine facility for incoming passengers.

It’s also Rios’ team that’s operating the vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Cavlo Field House in what has been dubbed Operation Liberate Guam. The mission falls in line with the governor’s goal to have about 100,000 Guamanians vaccinated by Liberation Day, July 21. That’s the number health officials said would lead to what’s called herd immunity.

“We’re liberating our island and if we want some type of normalcy, this is the way that I know of right now that is going to get us closer to it,” Rios said.

There have been challenges in getting the island to this point.

Quarantine

A year ago, it was residents who were returning from off-island travel who were the first to test positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Since then, the government opened the quarantine sites and had passengers quarantined and confirmed negative before they could return home.

For some travelers, the quarantining requirements at a government facility was a challenge. A few residents took the issue to court and were allowed to complete their quarantine at home. That prompted some changes in the quarantine program. Arriving passengers are required to quarantine at the government facility, but if they test negative for the virus on day six, they can complete their 14-day quarantine at home. The governor has said the quarantine facility helped keep a large number of COVID-19-positive passengers from interacting with the local community.

For Clint Obichang, who now resides in Chicago, the quarantine process gave him a measure of comfort that his family and friends on island are being protected. He was on island earlier this year for a family emergency.

"I took the test the week I was traveling, and the day of (my flight) I got the results. I traveled with caution, even knowing I was negative, because you’ll never know who you come in contact with while traveling,” he said.

Upon arrival, he and other passengers were bused to the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon. He tested negative on day six and was allowed to leave on day seven to be with his family.

“The strict guidelines are tough, but I do think they should be in place because it does work, it helps keep the virus outside,” he said.

He commended the work of the Guam National Guard, from those who met them at the airport to those at the quarantine facility. He also commended the efforts of the hotel staff, whom he didn’t see but noted were always courteous when he called the front desk and provided “really good food.”

Venus Castor, a room attendant at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam, said working this past year wasn’t always easy, particularly at the beginning.

“At first I was scared because of the pandemic, but eventually I got used to it. The most important thing for me is the cleanliness of the room and the safety of the guests,” he said.

Operation Liberate Guam

A component that had been a concern in the governor’s plan was the number of vaccines allotted to Guam – which has slowly been growing. But officials weren’t sure it would be sufficient to reach the goal. However, President Joe Biden recently announced the uptick in production of vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which he wants distributed as quickly as possible to states and territories.

As of Saturday, there were 28,157 Guamanians who had been vaccinated. On March 11, Guam ranked No. 4 among all states and territories in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker website.

Operation Liberate Guam comprises about 20 combat medics and a platoon of support staff, together with community volunteers and partners from the University of Guam, AmeriCorps, and DPHSS and others, and is capable of vaccinating more than 1,500 residents per day. Having begun on Jan. 26, the clinic is already responsible for vaccinating a relatively large percentage of Guam’s population of 165,000.

In a press release, Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam Guard, noted with pride “how our organization and our community partners have come together in this time of need.”

“From the leadership of our commander-in-chief, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who’s vision is to build a Guam that is fair, prosperous, compassionate, and safe. To our profoundly skilled JTF leadership over the past year in Brig. Gen. Johnny Lizama, Col. Ronnie Delfin, and Col. Esther Sablan. To our DPHSS partners, the Guam USO and our community for all the support and love you have shown to our troops. But mostly, to the Soldiers and Airmen on the ground who continue to answer the call every single day, and to the families who support them – this chapter will go down in history as yours. You are the Liberators of Guam in our time, and just like our heroes of 80 years ago, you will never be forgotten.”