Liberation Cleanup events to be held July 17, 24

The Islandwide Beautification Task Force is hosting two cleanup efforts this month in commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of Guam’s Liberation, according to a press release from Adelup.

The first event is a cleanup scheduled for 6 a.m. July 17. Cleanup sites are the Dededo Lencho Park, the Tiyan Recreational Facilities, and the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

The second event is a tree planting scheduled for 8 a.m. July 24 at the Merizo As Gadao Plantation, Manell Watershed.

Chairperson of the committee, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, invites all summer youth interns and agency or department leads to participate.

The events are spearheaded by IBTF interns Mariska Cruz, Thomas Demapan, and Ashton Manglona, all of whom are enrolled in the Guam Department of Education’s 2021 Youth Employment Internship Program. The program aims to provide the island’s youth opportunities for positive development and valuable workforce experience needed to become responsible, productive, and contributing members of society.

“Every July, our island comes together to celebrate Guam’s Liberation, but more importantly we take this time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a community. As more adults become fully vaccinated and we prepare to reopen our island, we must all step up to help keep our island clean and presentable for everyone to enjoy,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

“While many of our traditional Liberation festivities have been scaled back or done virtually over the past year, what hasn’t changed is doing our part to keep our island clean,” Tenorio said. “We continue to empower our youth through community service and we’re encouraged by their enthusiasm to make a difference with our island. We invite our youth to join us for this great event.”

For more details, call the Islandwide Beautification Task Force at 473-1162 or email ibtf@guam.gov.