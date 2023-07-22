Liberation Day block party serves up carnival nostalgia

The Liberation Day Block Party was more of a minicarnival, filled with concession booths hosted by the island's different villages.

The 79th anniversary of the Liberation of Guam had no parade this year because of the destruction left by Typhoon Mawar, but local residents were encouraged to come to Paseo de Susana and Chamorro Village for a block party.

Like the typical carnival held in celebration of the holiday, attendees needed their wallets to enjoy most of the day’s revelry. The booths hosted by village mayors were, for the most part, an opportunity to raise funds.

“We have a prelude to our Mango Festival merchandise — our Mango Festival T-shirts, tumblers, coffee mugs, water bottles, magnets, an array of aprons — and raffle tickets for a chance to win a $3,000 grand prize,” Fran Reyes, a clerk at the Hågat Mayor’s Office, said.

Prices ranged from $2 to $30. Reyes said the proceeds will support not only the upcoming festival, but year-round events hosted by the office.

“We are raising funds for the Mango Festival and for office functions where we give back to the community, ... Easter, Thanksgiving, Halloween, our Christmas Candy Run, at no cost to our community; not just Hågat, but the island of Guam,” Reyes said.

Chance to win

In addition to the merchandise for sale, the Hågat booth also had the popular ringtoss carnival game.

“If they want to try their luck for some really cool prizes,” Reyes said.

The Piti booth also featured merchandise and a carnival game.

“We are doing ‘Flush the Toilet.’ It’s free. ... You would have to take 10 toilet tissue and throw it into the toilet that matches the color. So green will match green. You get five, you win a gift card for $5. And if you get all 10 in, you get two gift cards,” said Elaine Tajalle, administrative assistant at the Piti Mayor’s Office.

Partygoers who won Piti's game could win gift certificates to McDonald's, Wendy's, Jollibee, Cold Stone Creamery and Bubbly Tea. In addition, the booth also sold 79th Liberation Day commemorative T-shirts, as well as Piti T-shirts and aprons. Tajalle said the proceeds would go to the Liberation Day fund and the mayor’s office for future events.

Not all village booths were raising funds. Some, such as the Sånta Rita-Sumai Mayor’s Office, were focused on building cultural awareness.

“We have our 'Back to Sumai' display on the left. We kind of incorporated the tradition of Sumai and how it was back in the day and ... the cultural displays like seashells (and) animals here on the island," said Janelle Guzman, administrative assistant for the Sånta Rita-Sumai Mayor’s Office.

The booth also featured the main prop of the 2022 Liberation Day parade float, which honored the island's patron saint, Santa Marian Kamalen.

"On the right display, we showcase our legacy for our village as far as winning Liberation Queen. We have all their photos and underneath that we have a display again of winning a majority of liberation floats," Guzman added.

Since there was no float to decorate this year, Sånta Rita-Sumai decided to incorporate resources including local flowers and lumot — the special moss used to decorate belens — into its booth.

'Boost the morale'

Yigo had the same idea, with its booth opting to showcase local talent.

“Our Yigo booth actually features a lot of things from within Yigo. Our baskets were woven by a resident from Yigo, our coconuts and flowers were also donated from residents within Yigo. All of our materials were bought from vendors from our village. For our display, we have ifit carvings from the Taitano carvers in Yigo,” Trinity Hufana, an administrative assistant at the Yigo Mayor’s Office, said. “We are highlighting the artistry that the residents bring to the village.”

She said highlighting the talent of Yigo villagers is a way to uplift spirits after Typhoon Mawar.

“It's a really important thing for us in Yigo, especially after the storm. A lot of people were really getting down, so to boost the morale it’s nice to feature their talents (and what) they have to offer,” Hufana said.