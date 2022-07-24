Editor's note: As part of the 2022 Liberation Day festivities, a special Fandanña Friday was held at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park and Ypao Beach in Tumon on July 22. Families and visitors were treated to food, entertainment and a fireworks show. Here are some of the moments from that evening, captured by The Guam Daily Post's Norman M. Taruc.

