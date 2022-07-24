Editor's note: As part of the 2022 Liberation Day festivities, a special Fandanña Friday was held at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park and Ypao Beach in Tumon on July 22. Families and visitors were treated to food, entertainment and a fireworks show. Here are some of the moments from that evening, captured by The Guam Daily Post's Norman M. Taruc.
Liberation Day fandanña draws crowds
Tags
Norman Taruc
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead after shooting in Yigo
- After 40 years competing, SKIP finally takes home Victory Cup
- Foul odor leads to body in Yigo
- Drug smugglers to be sentenced in court
- LEAP provides $60.3M in pandemic relief
- Former Liberation Day queen returns home
- 6 injured in separate crashes Friday
- Bodybuilding championships set for this weekend
- $5.2M in tax refunds mailed; applications open for more aid
- Hermit Crab Beach Bar & Grill holds grand opening in Anigua
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- +2
- By Laura M. Torres Souder
Tony Palomo and Dr. Katherine Aguon, both well-known for their work in documenting the resiliency of the CHamoru people during World War II, j… Read more
- John J. Cruz Jr. , Guam Power Authority
Thank you for the opportunity to invite customers to attend the Guam Energy Office and Guam Power Authority’s Energy EXPO to be held Saturday,… Read more