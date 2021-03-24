Liberation Day festivities canceled for 2nd year

Much like in 2020, local residents shouldn’t expect a traditional parade, carnival or queen to commemorate the island’s freedom from Japanese occupation in World War II.

The risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing the cancellation or scaling back of many events meant to commemorate, memorialize and celebrate one of Guam’s most important holidays. Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, shared some of the changes to Liberation Day with The Guam Daily Post. Under local law, the council continues to be responsible for organizing events for the holiday.

“If there wasn’t COVID-19, we would be planning the carnival, the parade, the memorial ceremonies, along with the Liberation queen raffle. But because of the pandemic, and in discussion with the governor and the speaker, it was decided that we should perhaps refrain from planning a carnival and a parade this year again – just to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Memorial services, particularly at sites where CHamoru men and women were massacred, will continue, though attendance will be limited to abide by local social distancing mandates and social gathering attendance caps.

While an in-person parade has been canceled for the second year in a row as well, Alig said PBS Guam is working with the mayors' offices to offer a “virtual parade” program to broadcast on Liberation Day.

“It looks promising, and it’ll feature more of the villages and more of the war survivors within the villages, so that’ll be interesting,” he said.

“Last year, I believe nine villages did their own commemorations. And they did it small, maybe just their offices and the municipal planning councils. This year they’re working on doing the same, and hopefully if the Pandemic Condition of Readiness level changes and they can increase gatherings, then they’ll want to increase the number of people who can attend.”

Alig has asked villages with scheduled memorial services to put together contingency plans to include more residents, especially World War II survivors.