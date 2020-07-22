In honor of the 76th Liberation Day anniversary, a memorial was held Monday at the Sumay Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam.

According to a release from the Navy, the Rev. William Brunner, NBG chaplain, blessed the graves during the ceremony alongside NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes and NBG Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Ansuini.

“The Sumay Memorial Mass is coordinated with the Santa Rita Mayor’s Office yearly. However, due to COVID-19, a smaller event for family members to visit the cemetery was held to honor those who are buried at the cemetery, survived, and died during World War II,” the release stated.

The port village of Sumay was a commerce hub in the early 1900s, home to many families before the invasion of Japanese forces. On Dec. 8, 1941, bombs were dropped on the village, causing residents to flee to safety. Those who stayed were evacuated by Japanese forces.

The land where the village sat is now part of Naval Base Guam.

The United States' liberation of Guam from Imperial Japanese forces in 1944 is recognized annually on July 21.