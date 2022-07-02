After having disappeared for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Liberation Day parade will make its return this year and join other events planned for the 78th Guam Liberation Day festivities.

The Liberation Day Parade will take place July 21. Santa Marian Kamalen, Guam's patron saint, will be the grand marshal of the parade. There will be a drone light show and fireworks display July 21 at the Paseo.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara said there are 219 spots marked along the parade route. Permits for these spots are free and sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. July 13 at the Paseo de Susana Park. Camping spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Free power will be provided for the spots.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This Liberation Day came about because the right decisions were made over the last two years and three months, when COVID hit us. And when the governor asked us to follow suit, follow everything put forth to the people of Guam, we did, ... And I want to thank you, Governor, because if those decisions were not made, we don't know where we're going to be at today," Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said Friday during a press conference to go over Liberation Day events.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also announced Friday that July 22 will be a government of Guam holiday. On that day, there will be a fandanña event at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, commonly known as Ypao Beach.

"This year, with the confidence of vaccines and boosters, the good financial health of our government, and in the spirit of Liberation, we are resuming festivities and celebrating a modern liberation. We are celebrating liberation from pandemic safety requirements, liberation from over two years of isolation, and liberation from a time of great uncertainty," Leon Guerrero said.

As Guam looks ahead to a month of memorials and celebrations, officials with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services stated Thursday that the island is back at a high level of community risk for COVID-19.

However, that was expected, Leon Guerrero said Friday, at the Liberation Day press conference.

"When we last lifted the restrictions on mask mandates indoors - that was the last restriction - we knew that we would see an increase in positive cases," Leon Guerrero said.

The "more telling" and significant measurements are admission rates, hospitalizations and severity of illness, the governor said.

"All that has remained low and manageable. Like I said, we expected the high positive cases. We have vaccinated our people ... It's really the very critical and essential tool to returning back to normalcy as we are starting to do," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor acknowledged that there is an expectation of increased positive cases resulting from large gatherings such as the Liberation Day festivities, but that is why she is urging residents to get vaccinated and take booster shots, to protect against COVID-19 and reduce the severity of illness in case they become infected.

"What we are seeing is actually a test of good results of vaccination. Because that's the course. You see that also in the mainland where people are vaccinated, hospitalization and health care delivery services are protected, but you still have positive cases, ... COVID is going to be around. We're going to have to learn to how to live with COVID. And I think this is the most strategically healthy way to do so," Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio added that there are treatment options available now compared to two years ago, and he encouraged anyone who tests positive and is at high risk for serious illness to contact their physician.

"Those are the additional tools that we have to mitigate advanced illnesses as well," Tenorio said.