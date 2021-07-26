Liberation Day, survivors honored in DC

As pandemic restrictions continue to ease nationwide, the World War II Memorial at the National Mall once again was the site of an event to commemorate the suffering on Guam during the global conflict.

This year's ceremony was attended by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and war survivors who now live in the States, and was organized by the Guam Society of America, a group established in 1952 to represent the diaspora of the island. The event is the first hosted by the society since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"I am very fortunate and indeed honored to be here this morning standing in front of the pillar of Guam at this WWII memorial," Leon Guerrero said at the event. "This memorial was erected to honor and remember our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the name of democracy, freedom and peace for our country, and most significantly to us as CHamoru – peace for our island and our people as they, at one point, had peace and freedom taken away from them."

More than 150 people came to the memorial service, according to Adelup, including U.S. Department of the Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, a son of a combat Marine.

"It is a personal honor to be able to celebrate and commemorate the Liberation of Guam, especially in the presence of survivors. ... Your stories are so important," he said, according to a press release.

Juana Cruz, Larry Cruz Sr., Segundo Sanchez and John Cruz, all war survivors who now reside in the continental U.S., also were in attendance.