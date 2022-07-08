Kiddie rides and games, food and drink, merchandise and live cultural performances as part of Guam's observance of Liberation Day will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but it's going to be a much smaller version of the Liberation carnival compared to previous years.

It will be at the CHamoru Village in Hagåtña for a total of eight days, and only during weekdays.

Besides food and drink and shopping, there will be live entertainment, cultural performances, game booths, amusement rides, carabao rides and a rock wall.

There won't be casino-style gambling or other games of chance, officials from Adelup, the Department of CHamoru Affairs and the Mayors' Council of Guam said Thursday.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said the mayors' council will be referring interested carnival game booth merchants to the CHamoru Village.

As of Thursday, DCA, through CHamoru Village, continues to encourage interested food, drink and merchandise vendors, as well as game booth merchants and entertainers to contact the department at 671-475-0375 or -0377.

Bands, disc jockeys and dance groups are encouraged to contact the department. DCA said the faster these vendors can make contact, the better.

With limited resources and limited time to prepare a full-blown Liberation carnival, this year's festivities will be held only on the following days and times:

• July 11 to 15, Monday to Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• July 18 to 20, Monday to Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Liberation Day parade along Marine Corps Drive on July 21 will return, followed by a fireworks display in the evening. Solemn Liberation memorial services have started.

Cultural performances

On the Liberation festival grounds, there will be musical entertainment and cultural dance performances at the main pavilion daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's like the Wednesday Night Market will expand for a few days, DCA said.

"The pandemic hindered our ability to participate in customary Liberation Day events and activities for the past two years. Together, we will commemorate this important day in Guam’s history and truly celebrate the essence of liberation as we work toward recovery," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

This July 21 marks the 78th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

The war brought deaths, torture, human suffering, economic hardship and destruction to Guam.

"After two long years of rising to meet the challenges before us, let’s take some time to celebrate and live in the spirit of Liberation," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in a statement. "We have many events lined up to safely ring in the return of Liberation Day festivities, and we encourage families to take full advantage of these opportunities to make memories and enjoy quality time with loved ones."