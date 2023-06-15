While the pomp and fanfare of Liberation Day finally made a post-pandemic comeback last year, Typhoon Mawar may disrupt plans for the 79th anniversary of Guam’s liberation during World War II.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, who is also president of the Mayors' Council of Guam and chair for Liberation Day festivities this year, said mayors – who are all preoccupied with clearing debris, providing food and water, and dealing with other concerns in their villages – will have to deliberate the matter.

It’s on the agenda for a June 21 council meeting, and Alig told The Guam Daily Post he has a proposal for how to handle this year's celebration. While some sort of memorial commemoration is likely to proceed, he said, the parade and carnival are long shots.

“I realize that it’s important," said Alig. "I don’t want to say anything official about that right now, because it’s a council decision.”

What mayors will decide is anyone’s guess, but Alig said that, in his opinion, “there must be a commemoration of our liberation.”

The contest for Liberation queen, however, has begun.

“So for sure, the queen contest will continue, and we will have, we will have a Liberation queen this year," he said. "But as far as any other additional activity, I’m not certain.”

At the top of his list, Alig said, is a commemoration of the different memorial sites that accompany Liberation events every year. Whether that means the 12 separate memorials that have been scheduled at massacre and historic sites from Yigo to Malesso' is another story, he said.

“That needs to be taken up by the council. ... I’m sure that whatever we decide on, all of these memorials will be commemorated,” he said.

'Refocused on rebuilding'

“There are people that are still in need, people that are still suffering, people who aren’t on water (and) power,” he told the Post. “And yes, we've been given a timeline for power, ... but we're not certain. And putting on a parade requires some time and planning and effort that, I think, needs to be refocused on rebuilding what we lost over the storm.”

The carnival – which has been a sore spot for mayors since the elimination of casino gambling in 2017, cutting off much of the Liberation Day funding – also is unlikely, Alig said.