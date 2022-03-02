License board's $25M fine against solar contractor void

While the Guam Contractors License Board voted last September to issue a $25.5 million fine against Samsung E&C America Inc., the contractor for the controversial solar farm project in Mangilao, the meeting in which that decision was made was voided for failing to adhere to updated requirements of the Open Government Law.

Now, the CLB is slated to meet March 16 to discuss the Samsung case again.

Public Law 36-34 requires agencies to broadcast public meetings and to publicly announce agendas, otherwise their actions are considered void. The law was enacted June 11, 2021, and was to be effective 30 days out, or about mid-July that year.

The law's implementation hasn't been the smoothest. Whether it was due to improperly published agendas or not broadcasting meetings in the early months following the effective date, agencies such as CLB and the Civil Service Commission, and even larger agencies including the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, have had meetings voided because they did not follow all Open Government Law requirements.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and some of her colleagues recently expressed concerns with the law, as its requirements were taking away resources that could be used for other priorities.

Meanwhile, the CLB is not the only regulatory body involved with Samsung E&C America over the solar farm project. The issue stems from mudflow and the alleged lack of erosion control measures from the solar farm site in Mangilao.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation to the contractor in July 2021 after officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed, but construction was already well underway. Stormwater runoff impacted nearby properties and the historic Marbo Cave.

However, Guam EPA could levy only a $125,000 fine against Samsung E&C America due to regulatory restrictions at the time. The contractor appealed the notice of violation in mid-August 2021.

The Office of the Attorney General also launched a lawsuit against Samsung E&C America and the project owner, KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, over environmental issues, which remain pending.