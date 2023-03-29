Licensing board to issue fines, penalties to baggage contractor

The Guam Contractors License Board has decided to issue a cease and desist to Menzies Aviation, specific to work for which it does not hold a license, and an initial fine of $300,000 plus $1,000 per day until the company obtains the license.

The decision came Tuesday, during a meeting of the CLB. Menzies has 15 working days from receipt to appeal the citation and penalty.

The company currently provides management and support services for the Guam International Airport Authority's baggage conveyance system. It has been operating under an extended emergency contract with GIAA due to an ongoing litigation over the procurement of those services.

Menzies and another company, JMI-Edison, were competing to become the contractor for the baggage project. The airport ultimately chose Menzies, but JMI protested and later appealed its case at the Office of Public Accountability.

However, the OPA dismissed the appeal, a decision that implicated Cecil "Buddy" Orsini, the former executive director of the CLB.

Orsini reportedly acted to help JMI by doing as the company requested, issuing a determination that Menzies required a contractors license to perform the scope of work for the baggage project, and doing so without concurrence from his board, according to the OPA.

Orsini resigned shortly after the release of the OPA decision, at Adelup's request. JMI, meanwhile, took the procurement matter to court in February 2022.

JMI first filed a consumer complaint at the CLB against Menzies in September 2021. Orsini would issue his decision regarding the license requirement for Menzies in December of that year.

Some months later, following the OPA's decision and findings, the CLB board rescinded Orsini's decision for being issued without board approval. But CLB investigators indicated that Menzies did not have a license with the board, based on reviews conducted prior to Orsini's decision. The board then still needed to resolve the licensing issue and staff commenced further investigative work.

An investigative report was completed in late September 2022. But the CLB had been waiting on the Office of the Attorney General for a legal opinion regarding whether the investigation into JMI's complaint was conducted according to law.

Specialty contractor license was needed

That opinion came on March 14, concluding that, absent anything to the contrary, it appeared that the CLB did follow all applicable administrative due process requirements and that "substantial evidence" exists to support that conclusion that the scope of work for the GIAA baggage project required a specialty contractor license in the C-13 Electrical Contractor subclassification.

Information within the OAG opinion states that Menzies' parent company last held a C-13 Electrical Contractor license in 2010, but neither Menzies nor its parent company hold a Guam contractor's license in any classification today.

Discussions at the CLB work session Tuesday, held just before the board meeting, indicated that a responsible management employee disassociated from the company and that may be the reason for the nonrenewal of a license.

The ongoing court case filed by JMI also does not affect the ability and responsibility of CLB to proceed with its administrative duties, the OAG opinion stated.

"Further, it appears appropriate that the CLB begin enforcement proceeding to protect the public against this unlicensed contractor and to assess fines as required by Guam law," the opinion added.

Citations for unlicensed contractors should contain a cease and desist from the violation and a civil penalty of 50% of the value of the project, the OAG cited with regard to the CLB's enforcement responsibility.

The value of the Menzies' emergency purchase contract with GIAA, since November 2021, is nearly $79,000 per month, according to board discussions Tuesday. Fifty percent of the total value over 16 months equates to $632,000.

There was some discussion on the specificity of the cease and desist notice as well as the financial penalty Tuesday.

CLB executive director, Ciriaco Sanchez Jr., suggested targeting work related to the C-13 Electrical Contractor license.

"We hit them on the electrical part. They won't be able to touch that until they acquire a license or whatever the airport decides to do ... They could still unload baggage and all that," Sanchez said.

That led to discussions on the penalty amount.

"What part of C-13 is 50% of the contract?" Sanchez said.

Some discussion took place about the 50% figure being excessive and board members ultimately settled on a $300,000 assessment plus $1,000 per day until Menzies obtains the proper license - as well as a cease and desist order specific to the C-13 Electrical Contractor license.