The National Lieutenant Governors Association awarded Guam’s Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio with the NLGA Energy and Environmental Stewardship Award.

The Energy and Environmental Stewardship Award is presented to an NLGA Member working to enhance the lives of constituents by addressing issues impacting energy, the environment, the climate, the economy, and communities, according to an NGLA press release.

“Lt. Governor Tenorio is a prime example of how state and territory leaders can impact the environmental health of their communities. By investing time and resources to tackle climate challenges, renewable energy production, and beautification in Guam, Lt. Governor Tenorio exemplifies the type of leader Baker Hughes hoped to recognize when creating this award a decade ago,” said Paul Doucette, Energy Transition Executive & General Manager at Baker Hughes.

Tenorio said he appreciates the recognition and the opportunity to spread the word about Guam’s efforts to make our island a more sustainable, beautiful place to live.

“I hope my peers in the other states and territories can take what we’ve learned in Guam and apply it to their own efforts to address energy, climate, and environmental challenges,” he added.

According to the release, Tenorio represented Guam at the 2019 U.N. General Assembly, and led Guam to be a founding member of the Local 2030 Islands Network—the world’s first global, island-led network devoted to advancing the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals through locally-driven, culturally-informed solutions. He also signed an executive order establish the Guam Green Growth Initiative, developing tangible solutions to sustainability challenges on the island.

Tenorio also supported a law mandating 50% renewable energy production by 2035 and 100% production by 2045. The press release noted that Guam is the only U.S. territory to “pass such a bold and ambitious mandate,” which helped Guam become a member of the Blue Planet Alliance. Tenorio also has directed the G3 Initiative and Guam Energy Office to partner with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Interior to develop a roadmap to achieve 100% renewable production.

Tenorio, as lieutenant governor, is also the chairman of the Island Beautification Task Force. He regularly meets with relevant agencies and stakeholders to prevent littering, restore parks and recreational beach sites, and promote a circular economy. He also oversees the appointments and actions of the Climate Change Resiliency Commission, Coral Reef Resiliency Task Force, and Coral Reef Parametric Insurance Task Force.

“NLGA partners in this recognition process to assist in bi-partisan identification of leaders committed to effectively tackling the current and future challenges of our nation,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart. “By recognizing Lt. Governor Tenorio, attention is brought to his accomplishments in Guam in a way that can bring ideas to other states and territories.”