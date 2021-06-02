Lieutenant governor encourages people to ‘come out’ as June declared Pride Month

“Biba, Pride!” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and others, as Adelup declared June Pride Month for Guam.

Tenorio, who has historically become the island’s first openly gay lieutenant governor, shared a message to those in the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday during a virtual proclamation signing.

“The one best way that all of us as LGBTQ people can do to change people’s attitudes is to be true to ourselves and to come out – to acknowledge our own truth, so that our relatives, our friends, our co-workers, people who we do business with know that we are just the same as them. We are living on this island and this world trying to pursue happiness, trying to pursue fairness, trying to pursue prosperity,” he said.

“I would just say that when people come out and they are able to face that truth, not everybody’s situation is the same, everybody has a different experience. Some of us grow tormented up until that point. Some of us suffer from discrimination. Some of us get alienated from our own families. I just want to tell everybody that it always gets better, and the thing with the LGBTQ community here is that we are a family. We are your family, especially those that can’t count on their family. We are here for you until you can.”

Pride Month was first recognized a year after the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969.

“Pride is the time of year when we as a community come together to remember and celebrate and commemorate our LGBTQ community, and all of the accomplishments, sacrifices and challenges and challenges that we have overcome,” said Lasia Casil, vice-chairperson of Equality Guam and Founder and President of Guam Pride.

“We celebrate every year during this time, as we have come so far, yet we still have so far to go. In the past few months, especially, we have a seen a rise discrimination against members of our trans-community across the nation with the introduction of many bills that would ban trans-youth from participating sports and making gender reaffirming healthcare illegal in some certain states.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other participants during the virtual ceremony.

“I am excited that our administration supports diversity, supports cultural diversity, supports lifestyle diversity, and that we are very committed to working with our whole community to provide the quality, fair, equal opportunities and the justice for all members of our island community,” said Leon Guerrero, who signed the proclamation. “We have made a lot of strides and a lot of accomplishments – same-sex marriage – I am very excited with our lieutenant governor that is just an equal participant in our administration with great ideas and offering from his perspective ideas and resolutions. I work very closely with him and I am very, very proud that he promotes and advocates and lives the diverse lifestyle that we all so very much welcome as a community. But, we do have to do more in terms of changing people’s attitudes in terms of perspectives and inclusion, and making everyone as involved and included in our community as best we can.”

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes also presented Resolution No. 110-36 (LS).

The resolution recognizes the Guam Pride Committee, Guam Pride, Inc., the Guam Visitors Bureau, Equality Guam, Guam’s Alternative Lifestyle Association and House of Diosa, The Sisters of the Moonlight, Guma’ Gela’, Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence and Trinity Hufana, Miss Queen of the Pacific 2021 for their ongoing work in promoting the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community of Guam; and observing June 2021 as “LGBTQ Pride Month.”

Another historic reach that Tenorio noted during the ceremony was that the administration has eight cabinet members from the LGBTQ community.

“That just goes to show you how much intellect and talent there is and how many public servants there are in the LGBTQ community,” Tenorio said. “This is the greatest civil rights movement of our generation now – the struggle for equality. I would like to say that we continue to hope and to push for passage of the Equality Act in the United State Congress, so that we can have federal protections against workplace discrimination, that we can ensure that there will not be housing discrimination, and we must fight together for parity and healthcare. Especially, for trans people who have accessibility issues for healthcare.”

Pride events

Several events are planned to celebrate Pride Month.

The Pride wave hosted by Guam Pride and Equality Guam will be held on Friday June 4, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. near the ITC intersection in Tamuning. For more on their events, you can follow their Facebook pages.

A series of Zoom talks hosted by Guma’ Gela’ will be held throughout this month on Sundays. You can find out more about the events by following @guma_gela on Instagram.

Additionally, the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence will host a Pride motorcade on June 30, and details will be posted on www.guamcoalition.org.