More than a dozen a Russian asylum seekers gathered in the shade on one side of the Adelup front lawn Friday, waiting for the lieutenant governor, who scheduled to meet them in the afternoon.

Friday marked the fifth day of an indefinite hunger strike, held to protest their inability to travel to the states. Four men are participating in the strike, while others lend their support.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio arrived around 2 p.m. He spoke to the group for more than 30 minutes, discussing their fears, their reasons for fleeing Russia, what they wanted to achieve, what might be helpful, what the hope is with the new administration in Washington, D.C., and how Guam is treated compared to the states.

"Maybe this whole thing that they don't allow people out of Guam is just because they don't treat Guam people as equal to themselves," asylum seeker Egor Elkin said regarding the federal pre-inspection process. "Why not make everybody on the same level?"

Tenorio agreed. "I think that part of it is the country is so big, they don't really care sometimes," he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is preventing Russian asylum seekers from boarding flights, finding them inadmissible during pre-inspection because their asylum cases are still pending. Had they been granted asylum, they generally would not be barred from boarding, according to CBP.

But the asylum seekers point to the 1951 Convention on Refugees and argue that the pre-inspection rule sits contrary to free movement provisions in the convention. Moreover, even if they must first obtain asylum status, they've already waited years for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to move on their cases.

Some now need medical care. Others want to find work. Some may want to live on Guam but still require travel.

Asylum seeker Andrey Kurtin owns an air conditioning service company on Guam. He wanted to say that there are Russians who contribute to the community. Having established himself here, Kurtin doesn't want to leave Guam completely, but would like to travel for medical and business needs.

Defensive asylum

Elkin is among the portion of asylum seekers claiming defensive asylum, meaning he is facing removal proceedings. For this group, the concern is the time it is taking to arrange hearings. There is no longer a central immigration court location to process removal proceedings on Guam.

Elkin, a gay man, said deportation back to Russia would certainly mean prison.

"And in prison they rape gay people," he said gravely.

Ruslan, who only wanted to use his first name, arrived on Guam with his family about two years ago and is also under defensive asylum. He is a senior high school student and said he has been admitted into a university in New York but is concerned his family's pending asylum status will prevent him from exploring education opportunities.

Tenorio said he will do his part to advocate for the asylum seekers and try to get attention from other leaders in the states.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes met with the hunger strikers Tuesday and presented them with correspondence she's had with White House officials.

The latest was a note that the hunger strike issues were flagged for the National Security Council team and that a response was forthcoming.

Andrew, one of the hunger strikers, who only wanted to use his first name, said Tuesday that he was skeptical, having waited so long for a resolution.

On Friday, he said meeting with Tenorio was appreciated, but until their problem is resolved, they cannot be happy.

With five days on hunger strike, Andrew and the others are beginning to feel weakness. Andrew said his vision blurs with the heat or his speech drags at times, but is otherwise OK. When they aren't holding up signs, they spend the day either in their tent or chasing the shade.

It's unknown officially how many Russian asylum seekers are on Guam, according to Chris Rasmussen, assistant professor of history at the University of Guam. He attended Friday's meeting at Adelup in the afternoon but spent the morning presenting his work on Russian asylum seekers at a UOG conference.

Rasmussen said there is a sense of desperation at hand but he is skeptical that actions like the hunger strike are very effective. Local organizations can help by signaling to asylum seekers that they have support, and that the situation perhaps isn't as desperate as it seems.

"That to me, seems an important sort of thing to happen," Rasmussen said. "I think the feeling among many asylum seekers is that they are forgotten and that they are alone and invisible."