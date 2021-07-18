Editor's note: In commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation from Japanese occupation, The Guam Daily Post will be publishing photographs that depict our island and people during and just after World War II. Today’s feature is possible courtesy of the National Park Service, National Archives and the War in the Pacific National Historical Park.
