Lifting the veil on domestic abuse: I ‘had to cover up'

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series exploring untold stories of domestic violence, the impacts and getting help.

On the outside looking in, one may wonder why a person would stay in an abusive relationship, not realizing that oftentimes victims in an abusive relationship not only are afraid, but have been isolated, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cut off from the outside world, the abuse survivor who spoke with The Guam Daily Post said her husband had drilled into her the mentality of family first - him first, over everyone outside their "circle."

Even though she was the dutiful wife, she said, she felt she was never enough.

"In terms of the violence, I can’t explain how bad it got, it was terrifying," the woman, who asked not to be named, said. "Especially when my kids get involved with it and my daughter has to get in the middle, it was really hard. I’ve been locked into a room, locked out of my own house because he doesn’t get his way. Especially during COVID-19, that was one of the ... hardest, enduring two years, in our relationship.”

During the height of the ongoing pandemic, when the island was under stay-at-home orders, she was stuck at home with her abuser. At the time, she was working remotely to provide for her family.

“I can’t even work from home, things would be broken, my laptop would break and I always had to cover up. I felt I always had to cover up for all his behaviors. I don’t know, I was tired," she said, recounting the occurrences of abuse. "There’s many times. I went to the hospital one time and I just made an excuse, 'I hit myself on a doorknob,' or something. My eyes were red, bloodshot. There were times I’d have bruises on my arms and I’d say I hit a doorknob or fell. I never had the heart to report him because I didn’t want him to be incarcerated."

As she spoke of the abuse she endured in the relationship, she caught herself continuing to defend her husband’s actions, something she had done while they were together.

"He had so much potential as a person without being on some kind of narcotics. I see his potential,” she continued. “I remember when we got married, I was content, I said I would be with this man and make it work. Having so much faith and being strong on the outside. I stayed in, I was faithful in spite of all the infidelity that was happening throughout our relationship and I was just never the one, but I accepted it, it was the norm.”

The woman has two children and even though her husband never laid a hand on their kids, she said, as they grew she noticed the abuse she endured had a negative impact on them.

Like many in abusive relationships, she tried to shield her children from what was happening. But as time went on, her husband’s actions became physically violent.

“As he got more deep into his habits, it was more toward the children, yelling in front of the kids and from there actions started happening. There were some nights it would get physical, food being thrown around the house, garbage thrown on the ground, … being dragged around the house, my hair being pulled. Just small, minor things like that,” she said.

Those traumatic events became memories etched in her children’s minds, according to the abuse survivor.

“It’s hard to explain everything that was happening. Our relationship - I was always to blame. He would manipulate and yell at me, blame me for his problems, the children, all our struggles financially - everything. But I recovered from every punch, threat, choke - all of that," she said. "But the abuse was also emotional and it also affected my children. I saw change happening to them. I saw my kids being rebellious, they were catching on to his behavior."

The impact of the abuse pushed one of her children into a depressive state, she said.

“There was suicidal ideation and our family didn’t know how to deal. It’s hard to explain the physical part because I never reported it. I tried calling the cops multiple times, so many times, I’d even have them on the line and I’d say, ’no, it’s OK. It was just an accident,’ because I was scared and I didn’t want (my husband) to go through all that," she said.

The survivor dreamed of having the perfect family, which she said contributed to her staying in the relationship longer than she should have.

“I was holding on to this controlling relationship, hoping that I could have that happy family, the dream family,” she said emotionally. “Social media is very, toxic, when you see other people that’s happy, they’re with their family, they're matching, ... they’re successful in their careers. I was the only one working in the household, he had special projects here and there, but there was no action.”

While he blamed her for their struggles, the woman took advantage of government assistance to keep her family afloat, all while trying to maintain a positive image in public.

“I was still out there in the community, ... putting a smile, putting my mask on,” she said. “Behind the mask I was depressed, I was suicidal, there were late nights when the violence happens, when the group of individuals that are very deep into the drugs are coming into our house. It was the late nights, the paraphernalia around the house, me trying to cover up everything laying on around the house, hiding it from the kids, covering up, hiding my kids in their room. It's happening out there, it happened in my household.”

In the past she had tried to leave many times, she said, but each time she found herself walking on the side of the street, she was afraid she wouldn’t survive on her own.

“How can I run away when I don’t have the finances?" she would question herself. “I think even though with everyone, my colleagues and really close friends telling me, it wasn’t processing, that I have to leave. I think I was scared that I didn’t have the resources or I’d be out in the streets, maybe that’s why I stayed.”

The woman has since left the relationship, a step she said was possible with the help of certain organizations in the community.

"One day, even though it was a minor event when I left, I decided it was enough. So I called (Victim Advocates Reaching Out) and they helped me with services. I was able to transition out of that house on my own with their help. It just took me a step to move forward," she said. "I am still struggling, but I haven’t had my own freedom for the past ten years. I’ve never had my own place to myself - just me and my kids. But you know what, even though it’s a little hard, the resources with not just with VARO but with the relief assistance through COVID-19, Salvation Army, ... they helped me tremendously,” she said.

The survivor has now shifted her focus to rebuilding her life and loving herself.

“My journey now is finding myself and taking care of me and my kids because I never had that freedom to choose, I always needed that validation. He always told me what I needed, who I needed to be with, who I needed to talk to, basically how my day went. I always had to cater to him, food and massages,” she said.

But she said what she is most happy about is the positive impact leaving the abusive relationship has had on her and her children.

“My children are more positive. My son, he’s more open to joining some form of martial arts. I don’t know if he agreed to join it to protect me, but he has been actually socializing, caring more about his appearance, his grades. Even for my daughter, they’re more focused on the future. I remember my boy saying, 'Mom I want to join the military so I can take care of you,'" she said, later adding: "I think they have that mindset already where they don’t want to go through that pain of what they saw. They knew what was happening, they isolated themselves."