Thunder and lightning filled the skies over Guam Friday evening and early Saturday morning, as trade winds were a bit further south than previous days, resulting in gusts and reports of pocket power outages across the island.

“Friday was the leading end of a trade wind surge that we have been watching for the past several days and so this time of the year, we start seeing a cold front travel a little bit further south as they move off of Japan,” National Weather Service lead meteorologist, Brandon Aydlett, told The Guam Daily Post.

As a cold front moves across the northern Pacific, the southern extent of the feature, called shear lines, has been on NWS’ radar. Aydlett and the weather service have been watching the weather cluster near Wake Island and stretching toward the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“This is the first one that really dropped southward towards Saipan and towards Guam and so this area it promotes stronger winds, so trade winds of about 20 mph and 25 mph,” Aydlett said. “This one has been quite robust. We’ve been hitting on it for much of the past week so that really gave us a pretty high confidence as forecasters, that this is a very real scenario that would play out.”

Guam went through last week with 15 mph winds, Aydlett said. Friday was the onset of the stronger winds.

“We call that a trade wind surge and usually the front end of the trade wind of the trade surges kick up showers and thunderstorms. That’s what we saw Friday. We just had the perfect timing to get all that stuff to develop and move over the Marianas. Right now, we are kind of the dry side of things,” he said.

There were a number of storms south of Guam Saturday morning and quite a bit of lightning 30 miles south of the island. Aydlett said residents could look forward to a windy conclusion to the weekend.

“Our systems did detect several strikes of lightning over the island, whether they made it all the way down to the ground, I am not sure. I’ve been looking at some of the news coverage and seeing that (Guam Power Authority) was out there responding to some power outages. So I would say it was certainly possible,” he said.

Several outages throughout the island were reported in pocket areas of some villages on the island to include Tamuning, Malesso', Yigo, Sinajana, Barrigada and Asan.

GPA General Manager John Benavente confirmed the weather was to blame.

“At peak time Friday night, we lost a major transmission line due to a lightning strike at about 7:30 p.m., which consequently tripped (Marianas Energy Company units) 8 and 9, which activated ... tripping breakers to about 40% of the island in order to avoid an islandwide blackout,” Benavente said. “Other generators were started up and all customers were restored by about 8:55 p.m. GPA found a down static line on the Cabras-Piti line, which confirmed lightning was the probable cause of outages.”

As for the weather, Aydlett said it looks like the island is going to be largely dominated by a fairly robust trade wind pattern next week.

“High pressure has really built north of the Marianas and Wake Island so that high-pressure system is going to continue to the east out to the central north Pacific, so we are going to stay windy Sunday. We are going to see winds nudge down just a little bit Monday and Tuesday, but another system is going to come off Japan later over the next couple days and then we will see those trade winds come back up just a little bit more late to mid-week,” he said.

Risk in the water

Ultimately, he said, residents need to keep in mind that the trade wind surge will bring hazardous surfs and seas.

“These winds have been over the ocean for a good week now over the central Pacific and north-northeast of the Marianas, so we are seeing those large ocean swells coming from the northeast. And so it’s definitely picking up surf in the north- and east-facing reefs. We are going to see that over the next couple of days.”

Small craft advisories for surf and seas are in effect. Mariners, as well as swimmers, are advised to take caution and be mindful of strong rip currents and undertows on north and eastern facing reefs.