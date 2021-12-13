Families and groups could soon host Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings with no limits on the number of people in attendance, but the mask and vaccine mandates will remain given the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she's likely to soon lift the social gathering restrictions as Guam's COVID-19 area risk score continues to hold below 1, from a high of 46 "in a matter of two months."

The current CAR score is 0.7.

An executive order is forthcoming, she said. This could be as early as Friday.

The governor, a registered nurse, said omicron is highly transmissible so wearing masks is still required, but it's not as severe as the delta variant that resulted in a surge in Guam.

"The virus that's happening now is omicron and literature says that ... if you (have been vaccinated and received a booster shot) omicron...does not result in the severity of illness. The transmissibility is very high so that's why we need to always wear a mask. We don't have any official word that there is omicron in Guam but we are going to be testing them through genome sequencing. We’re gonna monitor it," the governor told reporters during the groundbreaking of the Inalåhan Pool renovation project.

Showing proof of vaccination will still be required heading into the holidays for people to be allowed to dine in at indoor restaurants, the governor said.

An executive order signed before Thanksgiving allowed unvaccinated individuals at outdoor restaurants.

"Our numbers are really good over the last four weeks and I just want to thank the people of Guam for their compliance and cooperation to get vaccinated, to distance themselves, wear their mask. I think we are very compliant in relation to other states in the United States," she said.

The last time the governor lifted restrictions was days before Thanksgiving, and there have not been confirmed cluster cases associated with that holiday.

Right now, there is still a social gathering limit of up to 75 people outdoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

At the moment, indoor social gatherings are also limited to 25, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"But they have to wear their mask, they have to social distance and please be vaccinated and get your boosters," the governor said.

The omicron variant, she said, is not confirmed on Guam but specimens were recently sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing to determine the variants currently on Guam.

The governor continues to encourage residents to get their booster shots.

"I just want to emphasize that being vaccinated and being boosted does not necessarily also 100% protect you from getting infected but it does protect you from the severity of the illness. That's the benefit," she said.

There's no anticipated change in the full vaccination mandate for GovGuam employees and employees of certain private sector businesses, such as restaurants and bars.

Only 3 in isolation

Meanwhile, the governor confirmed that the government of Guam is now using Bayview Hotel in Tumon as both a temporary quarantine and isolation facility. Procurement for a consolidated facility is still ongoing.

Right now, there are only three individuals in COVID-19 isolation and none in quarantine.

"We are in the process of (issuing a request for proposals) out but temporarily, Bayview. And I just got an update, there's only three people there now which is good," the governor said.

At the height of pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions, up to more than 1,000 individuals were placed in quarantine and hundreds in isolation.

Jenna Blas, spokesperson for the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, on Monday said the purchase order for the quarantine facility as Dusit Thani was terminated on Nov. 30.

"The (isolation facility) at Bayview is being used as a co-facility in the meantime until a consolidated facility is determined," she said.

GHS/OCD continues to work with the General Services Agency and the Department of Public Health and Social Services in this effort, Blas added.

As of Nov. 15, the cost of using these quarantine and isolation facilities cost GovGuam about $58.79 million, covering only the period from when GHS/OCD took over the procurement of these facilities in October 2020. The amount covers paid and unpaid invoices.

This story will be updated.