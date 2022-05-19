Li'l Sprouts Academy summer program open for registration

With summer fast approaching, Li'l Sprouts Academy is inviting middle school students to learn more about healthy lifestyles.

Offered by Guåhan Sustainable Culture, the summer program is free of charge and available for GDOE middle schoolers interested in learning more about sustainability, health and wellness, and nutrition, according to a press release.

Federal funds administered through the Governor's Education Assistance & Youth Empowerment helps fund the Li'l Sprouts Academy's summer program, which aims to expose students to the importance of healthy eating and physical exercise while growing, harvesting, and preparing fruits and vegetables as well as taking part in exercising.

The program, located at Sagan Kotturan Chamoru in Tumon, will offer two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Session 1: June 6 to July 1

Session 2: July 11 to Aug. 5.

Space is limited. For more information, call 671-486-4721 or visit https://gusustainable.org/summerprogram.