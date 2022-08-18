Middle school students from all over the island spent the summer engaging in many different learning opportunities.

A release from the Guåhan Sustainable Culture Li’l Sprouts Academy announced that the successful summer camp program included activities “from gardening to building hydroponic systems to traditional outdoor cooking in a hotnu (brick oven), from bee keeping to spending time with friends.”

”The children enjoyed field trips to the Guam Green Growth (G3) Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub, the G3 Community Garden, Guam Department of Agriculture and Triton Farms where they learned about protecting Earth’s natural resources and native species and more about where their food comes from," the release stated. "Yoga and outdoor sports games kept the children active and occupied.”

The summer camp program ended with a celebration Aug. 5 where students enjoyed a potluck and fish fry, “where students were able to harvest, clean and cook the tilapia from the GSC solar-powered aquaculture system.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The campers took the yields from their harvests of microgreens, which they grew in class and added them to the spread of dishes they enjoyed with their families.

The release stated, the camp “held this year at Sagan Kotturan CHamoru was one of friendship-building, learning new skills, and addressing the learning loss for students due to COVID-19 along with improving their social and emotional well-being.”

The program was made possible through the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant.