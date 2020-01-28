Limited copies of Forms 1040 at DRT, officials said copies available on IRS website

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has limited hard copies of the 2019 Forms 1040. Officials are encouraging taxpayers to download the forms from the Internal Revenue Service website, according to a press release.

The IRS website is https://www.irs.gov/.

DRT also wants to remind taxpayers that it is important to ensure that all income tax returns are complete and that all required attachments, e.g., Forms W-2GU, Forms 1099, Forms 4562, or any attachments required to be filed are attached otherwise there may be a delay in the processing of individual returns, officials stated.

DRT is providing limited tax return preparation for senior citizens and the disabled.

Taxpayers with questions can call 635-1779.