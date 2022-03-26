Lina’la-ta Trilogy pays homage to CHamoru musicians

A three-part series that looks at CHamoru music in Guam is being aired until April 24.

“Lina’la-ta Trilogy: The Musical Odyssey continues” is a TV special that aims to “honor and rekindle a deeper appreciation of our history, our music and our heritage,” according to a press release.

The Shooting Star Productions event showcases the island's CHamoru musicians “and is designed to evoke nostalgic feelings and reconnect the younger generation with their roots.”

Each 60-minute episode will share stories behind featured songs and artists, and the context of life in Guam at the time the song was written, according to the release.

“The third episode will focus on how CHamoru music continues to evolve. We direct the spotlight in today’s crop of performers as they share how the legends and pioneers of CHamoru music inspired and influenced them and how they incorporate this knowledge into their current compositions and performances. Their efforts keep CHamoru music alive today and will keep it playing on into the future," the press release states.

“A video presentation will also be produced to honor Patrick Palomo bringing his knowledge to enhance the understanding and appreciation for jazz on the island.”

The TV special can be seen on KUAM TV 8, TV 11, Docomo TVONE and GNN GTA channel 17.

The special program is a part of the University of Guam Endowment Foundation’s 2022 fundraising campaign.

Also, board members Jesse Leon Guerrero and former Gov. Joseph Ada, and vice chairman John T. Calvo, wish to promote Guam’s CHamoru heritage as well, the release states.

The project is supported by partners Bank of Guam, BG Investment Services Inc., Ada’s Trust & Investment Inc., GTA, Guam Premier Outlets, KUAM Communications and Moylan’s Insurance.