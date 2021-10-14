Linda's Coffee Shop to reopen

Linda's Coffee Shop on Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña announced that it will be reopening soon, drawing excitement from its loyal patrons, including those who thought the 24-hour eatery had closed for good.

It's one of Guam's oldest restaurants. It first opened in 1955.

Linda's Coffee Shop closed in late November 2020, about a month after attorney David Lujan purchased the beachside property that houses the restaurant for $1.1 million, government records show.

Prior to that, the landmark Hagåtña restaurant was operating on and off, or with limited services, because of COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions.

Late last month, Linda's updated its social media page after 10 months without any posts.

"We'll just leave this right here," according to the text accompanying the post of a "reopening soon."

Linda's announcement was followed by the repainting of the restaurant's exterior walls bright red.

Representatives from the restaurant told The Guam Daily Post that they will keep the reopening date under wraps for now, and will make the announcement when they're ready.

In the meantime, the restaurant's loyal patrons expressed their excitement on social media with the news of the restaurant's reopening.

"I knew something was happening coz every time we pass by, windows are open like y'all airing out the place. We're super excited," one patron posted. Others posted about their favorite food from the restaurant, such as ham hocks and beans.