Vaccination schedule Friday and Saturday at Okkodo High School in Dededo: • 9 a.m. to noon for front-line health care workers getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. • Noon to 3 p.m. for residents ages 60 and older Friday at DPHSS Southern Regional Health Clinic in Inarajan: • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents ages 60 and older

The demand to get immunized against the novel coronavirus that has held Guam in its grips for nearly a year was evident in the long line of cars on Route 3 Thursday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who arrived at Okkodo High School on Thursday morning, said the line is a sign that "people want to be vaccinated."

She has instructed Department of Public Health and Social Services acting Director Art San Agustin to order more vaccines, noting that Guam already is expecting to receive another 15,000 vaccines, which is enough to vaccinate 7,500 people.

'Quite a wait'

Mila Guevara and Mila Bautista, both of Yigo, said the entire process, including the waiting, took about four to five hours. They lined up at 8 a.m., they said.

Margie Bautista, of Talofofo, said "it was quite a wait."

"It was very orderly," she added. "I must thank the (Guam National Guard). They really did a good job in moving traffic along, even though there were a lot of people."

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera confirmed that not everyone who waited in line was seen on Thursday.

Among them was David Lubofsky, who posted a video to Facebook with some choice words, noting he waited four hours in the line only to be told that he wouldn't be seen.

"Four hours waiting around and no vaccine," he said. "I'm not going to come back tomorrow and stay in line for four hours ... my gosh."

He said there had to be a better way to get the community vaccinated.

The vaccination clinic set up at Okkodo High is expected to continue today and Saturday for front-line health care workers and for residents age 60 and older. Other efforts are being held concurrently at Guam Memorial Hospital. In light of Thursday's long line, officials have opened up a second site at the DPHSS Southern Regional Health Clinic in Inarajan.

Expanding efforts

Vaccination efforts will be expanded soon, the governor added.

"We're pushing them out to the clinics ... our clinics are almost ready, they're trying to get their storage squared away," the governor said. "Hopefully, on Monday we're going to push out the vaccines that we can push out to the clinics. That's going to help. We'll be using the health care delivery network so these doctors can get their patients in to vaccinate them."

Already, DPHSS has trained Guam Renal Care Centers' nurses to administer the vaccines to their patients.

The governor said she believes with the vaccines, Guam is on the road to recovery.

"I am targeting to have some normalcy in six to seven months. That would just be really great for our island," she said. "As we vaccinate more and as we have more community protection ... that can be achieved."

Line of vehicles

The line of cars spilled out onto Marine Corps Drive, going north past the Guam Police Department Dededo Precinct Command and south to Micronesia Mall as early as 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The clinic opened at 9 a.m., initially for front-line health care workers but by 10 a.m., with the line of cars stretching back further, DPHSS started inoculations for residents age 60 and older.

As of noon, 302 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered at Okkodo High School's cafeteria and gymnasium.

"We are working with GPD and the Guam National Guard, as much as possible, to manage traffic flow," said DPHSS spokeswoman Carrera.

By about 1 p.m., about 150 people were diverted from the line and sent to Guam Regional Medical City for their vaccinations to help ease the line.