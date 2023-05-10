The CHamoru language on Guam is essentially “dead,” asserted visiting scholar Sandra Chung, who spoke during a discussion on the changing CHamoru language hosted Friday by the University of Guam.

Regarded as one of the “foremost scholars” of the CHamoru language, Chung, who is one of two premier linguists, reported what she found through an in-depth study of the CHamoru language across islands and generations. She spoke about the variation of the native language of the Marianas, which can be conditioned by several factors, including geography. Her research centered around the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“The Rota dialect as opposed to the Guam dialect of CHamoru - the situation can condition variation. And then we got a variation call register - like the formal register - the way you talk when grandparents are around versus the informal, how you talk to peers," she said.

The generation a CHamoru speaker comes from also contributes to differences in the use of the language, she said.

"Age is a great conditioner of variation. Language may differ depending on how old you are, your occupation. The language of construction workers would differ from the language (of another occupation) partly because they know different terms for different things, socioeconomic status, ethnicity and race - all these things can condition variation.

Just about anything in language can vary, she said, such as pronunciation, word choice, morphology and sentence structure. Chung said variation occurs in what speakers say and how they comprehend what they hear.

“Sentence structure can differ, so people might use word order differently. They may have different structures for all sorts of things, different constructions,” she said.

To study the variations in the CHamoru language, Chung said researchers closely observed speakers and hearers in many contexts throughout the CNMI.

“Most people notice the extent at which the language of individuals varies from the language of these other individuals. And that’s why you need a large body of observations to study variation, which is usually studied by close observation of many speakers over many years and contexts. This is not often done for understudied languages," she said, later adding, "That’s just a resource issue. You need many observations collected over many situations, but maybe those resources won’t be there to study understudied languages."

CNMI research

Chung conducted research on the CHamoru language between 2011 and 2018, through eight experimental studies on CHamoru sentence processing in the CNMI.

“Seven of these studies asked how speakers understand sentences in real time. This (is) a process that takes place very quickly,” she said. “This process takes place so fast when it's measured in psycholinguistic experiments. It’s measured in milliseconds.”

The studies had approximately 450 unique participants, she said, which amounted to nearly 5% of eligible CHamoru speakers in the CNMI.

“At a certain point, we realized that we can use our data to ask questions about language variations - not just about how speakers comprehend sentences, but about how the language of our participants varied from what island they were from,” Chung said.

In the CNMI, roughly 17% of the participants were English speaking, 24% spoke CHamoru.

“There was a very small percent of people that claimed or were claiming to speak CHamoru only,” she said. "What (is) interesting is (the) large percentage ... of ethnic CHamorus (who) claim to speak CHamoru, and CHamoru equally with English - or just Chamoru only."

Chung shared a graph that indicated 5% of ethnic CHamorus claimed to speak only CHamoru.

“A little bit more than 10% of speakers who claimed to use CHamoru at home were 55 to 64 years old and a little bit less than 10% were five to 11 years old,” she said.

Not surprising to the researcher, the data also showed that homes where only CHamoru was spoken were made up of older individuals in their 50s and up, while English-only speaking homes had higher rates of younger individuals.

“But then right around 25 to 29 years old, it starts to zoom up. This is the age group where a language becomes endangered. You expect to see only the language people are moving to being spoken, that’s what’s happening here,” she said of data gathered in the CNMI in 2014.

Regarding the CHamoru language on Guam, Chung cited Miguel Lujan Bevacqua, who provided information from a 2000 census that indicated 22% of the people on Guam can speak CHamoru. But that number is inflated for two reasons: The tendency to overreport, and conflating and confusing comprehension with speaking fluently.

“By canonical linguistic standards, CHamoru on Guam is already a dead language,” Chung said, citing Bevacqua's work. “That’s very different from the optimistic view in the CNMI census, but it’s a very reasonable view, too.”

The experimental research was done in the CNMI nearly 10 years ago. What would the results of comparable experiments look like in Guam?

“We again find that there was some age-related variation, but not as much as we expected. We again find that younger speakers know more about the structure of these complex orders of grammar than I think anyone reasonably supposed,” Chung concluded.

Next steps

Chung authored a CHamoru grammar text and is currently working with David Ruskin and Robert Underwood to train local CHamoru speakers in documentary linguistics and to establish archives of recordings of the increasingly endangered CHamoru language, according to a press release from UOG.

“Understanding how the language is changing and where it is headed is essential when forming policies to help bolster the language and foster its use. Work like Dr. Chung's shows us how important it is to act now to ensure a future for the CHamoru language,” Ruskin said in the release.

Underwood said Chung brings "a lot" of knowledge on topics not normally considered in language development.

“And that’s the reason why it’s important to listen, to hear the results of their ongoing studies about changes in the language,” he stated.