Lions bring bus stop into harmony

MAINTAINING ADOPTED SHELTER: Volunteers from the Guam Harmony Lions Club helped clean a local bus stop on May 23. Robert Pellosma cut the grass. Sen. Frank Blas Jr. water-blasted. Walter Gray, FelizAmor Pellosma, First Vice District Governor Loisa Cabuhat and Nilfa Milan cut tangantangan and overgrown plants. Raking and sweeping were done by acting President Sen. Tony Ada, Lion Allan Camacho, Lion Shirley Trinidad and Administrator and Past District Governor Lynda Tolan. Members brought their garden tools and equipment, water, drinks and breakfast. Neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Toves donated water. In the photograph, from left are Blas, Tony Ada, Lion Annette Ada, Cabuhat, Milan, Tolan, Lion FelizAmor Pellosma, volunteer Robert Pellosma, Gray and Camacho. Not in photo is Lion Trinidad, who took the picture. On May 30, Ada, Camacho, Trinidad, Lion Cora Elane, Lion Nilda Estampador, Cabuhat, Lion Michelle Taitano, Tolan and Milan returned to paint the bus stop. Sen. Tony Ada and Annette Ada donated the paint. Photo courtesy Lynda Tolan