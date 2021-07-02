Lions Club donates eyeglasses to local resident

DONATION: Guahan Ayudante Lions Club donates eyeglasses to Trevan-Mathew Cruz Atoigue on May 28. In the photograph are, from left: Eva Allen, Tara Sablan, Natti Pisaro, Rosie Fejeran, Stephanie Aguon, Atoigue, President Arlene Sablan, Dot Cruz, Roni Salonga and Terry Moore. Photo courtesy Rosie Fejeran, Guahan Ayudante Lions Club
