A District 204 Lions Club is hosting a virtual Saturday Story Hour.

Today’s story hour starts at 10 a.m.

The event is made possible through a partnership between the District 204 Lions Clubs, Guam Public Library System, Guam International Literacy Association, Guam Department of Education CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Guam Flotilla.

Participants have an opportunity to win a free book and other “exciting treats” by answering questions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Parents interested in joining the online event can register at bit.ly/3mDqc5i.

The groups also held a story hour last month as part of the annual observation of National Safe Boating Week.

To learn more about how you can support the effort to promote literacy and excitement in learning contact Reading Action Program chairperson, Lion Matilda Naputi Rivera, at mnrivera1@gmail.com.