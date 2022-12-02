The District 204 Lions Clubs International will be hosting a virtual Christmas Saturday Story Hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday via Zoom, the club announced in a news release.

As a reward for attentive listening and participation in answering questions about the tales that will be read to them, children will have an opportunity to win books and various other exciting Christmas prizes, the district said in the release.

Participants must register at https://bit.ly/lionsclubreading, according to the organization.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Guam Public Library System, the Guam council of the International Literacy Association, the Guam Department of Education CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division, the University of Guam School of Education Reading Program, University of Guam alumni and the local sector of the U.S. Coast Guard.

About the program

According to the club, the program is intended to promote family literacy and increase reading scores. The District 204 Guam Lions Clubs developed a strategy that it said is motivating and engaging for participants. Families can participate in this process for learners to use a method that would involve them as part of the organization's action program.

“Families join in and, after the story, they continue to read and learn,” said Matilda Rivera, reading action program chair.

Participants are asked questions to exercise their critical thinking skills after the star reader has finished reading aloud. As a result, their reading comprehension is increased, according to the club.

Every child will have the chance to win prizes. Because the theme for this session is Christmas, the participants get to pick up prizes from the Hagåtña library, in addition to receiving their stories and Christmas gifts to go along with the prizes, Rivera said.

She also stated other islands, including Saipan, Chuuk and Pohnpei, have benefited from this program as well.

The program started due to the pandemic and, since it was a success, it was decided to continue it every month via Zoom.

“It was still up to us to figure out how to involve children in the process of developing their reading skills,” Rivera said.” We decided to focus on this and it was successful, despite the pandemic case, we kept logging on and the participation kept increasing. We made the decision to keep it as a component of our goals.”

Those interested may also contact Lions' Reading Action Program chair Matilda Naputi Rivera at mnrivera1@gmail.com for more information.