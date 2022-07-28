There are many families on island that are faced with challenges when it comes to seeking medical care and the Lions Club hopes to change that by bringing medical services to villages through the Lions Club mobile clinic.

The focus is to provide free medical services and education to the island’s indigent.

“Especially the ones that have transportation and financial challenges, it will allow them to get these free service as part of the Lions Club free services,” Dr. John Taitano, president of the Guam Tango Lions Club and director of the mobile health clinic said.

The idea for the medical clinic began around 2017 to 2018, but it was in 2019 that the local chapter received approval from the Lions Club International in Chicago.

"The Lions Club International in Chicago has donated a grant of $150,000 towards the purchase of this mobile health clinic. The mobile van itself cost $182,000 and we raised $70,000 here on Guam, locally," Taitano said.

On top of that, it cost over $16,000 to transport the vehicle to Guam, but thanks to in-kind donations the Lions Club didn’t have to foot that bill.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Matson Navigation company who provided the free transportation of the vehicle to Guam,” he said.

The vehicle arrived in January and they are working to get it operational.

“We are meeting with different stakeholders in the community, the Guam Diabetes Association, the Mayor’s Council (of Guam), the (Seventh-day Adventist) Clinic, the Guam Medical Society and these individual providers, to come out and provide free services to the community,” he said.

Part of the goal is to educate the public on health issues like diabetes.

“We are going to be having posters regarding diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol etc., and hopefully have diabetic educators, dietitians, family medicine, internal medicine, podiatry to go out and help provide education service to our community,” Dr. Taitano said.

Because the Lions Club’s mobile health clinic runs on volunteerism, the deployment schedule is not set in stone.

“We are planning that for the next one to five years and we are hoping to send it out at least once a month,” he said. “But remember it's on a volunteer basis so people got to donate their time once or twice a month to go out to service the community three to four hours at a time,” Dr. Taitano said.

He said it took almost three years to build because of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the island. But now that the island is opening up, they are able to go out into the community and help provide services.

Where and when however has yet to be determined.

“That’s all in the planning stages right now we are still trying to secure equipment for the vehicle it's just bare right now. We need computers, monitors, anything that will help with the education,” he said.

The plan, once in operation, is to visit all the 19 villages on island at no cost to patients.

“We don’t want anyone to pay for these things we certainly encourage those with no insurance to come but we won’t turn away anyone,” Taitano said.