The Lions Clubs International District 204 celebrated its the new cabinet officers and committee chairs for Lion Year 2021-2022.

The local organization is led by Lion Governor Saturnino “Atoy” Banting. He was sworn in virtually by International President Douglas Alexander together with other district governors around the globe on June 30, according to a press release. In the entire history of District 204, Banting is the first Lion in Saipan Region 2 to become the district governor with a majority vote.

Currently, LCI District 204 comprises active Lions from Region 1 Guam, Region 2 Saipan and Region 3 Marshall Islands.

This year’s goal is to reactivate Lions clubs from Rota, Tinian and Palau, as well as charter new clubs in Kiribati and Nauru.

New officers in Region 2 also took their oath in person. Banting officiated the oath-taking ceremony for new officers in Region 2 on June 30 in Saipan.

A similar ceremony for vice presidents, region chairpersons and zone chairpersons in Region 1 was held on July 1 at a special cabinet meeting. The last oath-taking was conducted on July 28 at the first cabinet meeting via virtual Zoom and face-to-face ceremonies at the District 204 office for Regions 1, 2 and 3, which was joined by committee chairs/vice-chairs, coordinators/assistant coordinators and Region 3 chair of Marshall Islands.

Lions Clubs International, with its motto “We Serve,” is the largest humanitarian service organization in the world with 1.4 million men and women in over 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe, who are dedicated to making a difference.

Membership to a Lions Club is by invitation only.

LCI global service projects range from vision, diabetes, hunger, environment, childhood cancer and youth to humanitarian efforts such as measles vaccination and disaster relief. Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of LCI to support the efforts of Lions Clubs and partners serving the communities locally and globally, giving hope and impacting lives through humanitarian service projects and grants.

As the world unites to address the COVID-19 pandemic, LCIF is responding to the immense challenges facing humankind thru millions of dollars in grant funding and will continue its commitment to restoring well-being to our communities.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the backbone of LCIF. It is presented to those who donate $1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom donation was made by others as a contribution to humanity and to the legacy of the founder, Melvin Jones. A recognition plaque and a lapel pin are presented to a donor at a District 204 auspicious event. The Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship program is a way for donors to extend their commitment to LCIF after the initial $1,000 contribution. A lapel pin with a diamond is awarded to the donor and other lapel pins with precious stones depending on the level of donations. After contributing $100,000.00, donors become humanitarian partners. Campaign 100 is another LCIF fundraising program that is extended to another year with a goal of $300 million to benefit those who are desperately in need. Lions who support Campaign 100 with a $100 donation are awarded with donor base pins.

