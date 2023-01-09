Residents of Guma San Jose have one less thing to worry about as the Guahan Isan Famagu’on Lions Club came together to donate an assortment of hygiene products, the club said in a press release.

Just before the end of December 2022, the organization’s hunger committee presented the donation, which was a collaborative effort between the club and students from the John F. Kennedy High School CHamoru program under Siñora Grace Rodriguez.

Guma San Jose provides 15-22 beds for families and individuals who are in need of emergency shelter and who have no fixed, regular nighttime residence, live in a temporary, public or private place not designated for sleeping or in a place not fit for human habitation, according to Catholic Social Service, which opened the shelter in partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services Bureau of Social Services in 1990.

Individuals and families who are admitted to the shelter stay for a duration of 60 to 120 days.

"Personal hygiene products donated include bath soaps, shampoos and conditioners, bath wash, body lotions, toothbrushes, toothpastes, dental floss, mouthwash, deodorants, men and women disposable razors, cotton swabs, hairbrushes, combs, feminine products, ... baby products, ... first aid, ... Vaseline, liquid laundry detergent, laundry baskets, Lysol disinfectant wipes, toilet tissues, hand sanitizers and many other items,” the club stated in the release.