Lions hold environmental cleanup

Environmental Service: The Guahan Isan Famagu'on Lions Club and fellow D204 Lions gather for a photo as they hold their environmental service cleanup Feb. 13, at the Centennial Legacy Park in Liguan, Dededo. GIFLC has taken on the platform obstacle course to maintain. The Guahan Isan Famagu'on Lions Club is one of six Lions Clubs that sponsor this project. Contributed photo
