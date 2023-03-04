Lions host 2023 health fair today

The Lions Clubs International District 204 is hosting its Health Fair 2023 today, an outreach event in partnership with industry professionals who all want to give back to the community by offering free medical services and education.

The Lions have averaged roughly 500 participants in past fairs, and today they anticipate up to 1,000 visitors, given this is the first fair they have held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lions Club member Roy Adonay said it's outreach the community needs.

“What my experience has been in being a part of the health fair throughout the years, we really have a lot of people that are underinsured or uninsured, that come to avail of the free services like shots. But, during that time, there’s nobody, really, that should not have insurance,” Adonay said.

He said the fair is a way to connect those who are uninsured or underinsured with programs on island.

“We are actually arming them with the knowledge to be able to reach out to other entities in the community to address their medical needs," he said.

According to Adonay, the island has close 1,000 people who are affiliated with a Lions Club, organizations that have a history of lending the community assistance with health care.

"For quite awhile we have been doing it, except during the pandemic, so, for the past couple of years we didn’t have, so the health fair is back again," he said.

Health Fair 2023 will feature a holistic approach to health by bringing medical professionals from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, MedPharm, The Doctors' Clinic, American Red Cross Guam, Guam Regional Medical City Referral Office Philippines, the Guam Diabetes Association, health insurance companies and others together under one roof at the Micronesia Mall.

“It’s our opportunity once again to get people out in the community to focus on their health, to be able to reach out to the community in what they need help with. All the people that are going to be there are volunteers, they are part of the public and private entities,” Adonay told The Guam Daily Post.

Services to be offered include free immunizations for the flu, measles, mumps, rubella and COVID-19, while supplies last, eye testing and free reading glasses, health screenings and counseling and education materials on healthy living, cancer awareness, diabetes and chronic diseases.

“All the free services that we want people to avail of, that they’re not aware actually exists here in our community.

District 204’s commitment to improving access to health care services doesn’t stop at hosting the fair. Efforts were made to make it accessible to all.

“We have companies where there are foreign workers and they never had their booster shot. They are actually going to be busing them over to be part of this free services that we offer,” Adonay said. “The idea there is we want people to be aware of their health situation.”

To entice the community to come out, the health fair will have demonstrations including accupressure and CPR, as well as entertainment throughout the day, giveaways and raffle prizes.

“There’s everything for everybody there. All we want is for people to come. To avail of all these free information and services and have the chance to be entertained, we have a lot of the talents there from the Lions, there will be dancing and singing and, of course, we have a grand raffle,” Adonay said.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center court of the Micronesia Mall.

“I want to again encourage everyone to take advantage of this free service, especially those in the community that doesn’t have insurance. Be entertained on March 4, receive these healthy snack samples, giveaways and be able to speak with a health care professional to learn about health programs and resources in the community that can help improve our lives and quality of life,” District 204 Gov. Loisa Cabuhat said.