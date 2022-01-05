Lists of names for unclaimed tax refund, other checks on Department of Administration website

The Department of Administration has updated and posted on its website the listings of unclaimed checks for various payments, including income tax refunds and All-Rise.

Other payments include:

• Economic Impact Payments (EIP)

• Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Residents whose names are on the list of unclaimed checks can pick them up at the Treasurer of Guam, Check Distribution Window at the 1st Floor, ITC Building during regular office hours, according to a press release. Proof of identity will be required.

For those whose are expecting a check but whose names aren't on a specific list, the Treasurer of Guam does not hold checks, according to the press release. Residents can log into Department of Revenue and Taxation by logging into their account at myguamtax.com and use the Look Up tool or call 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.