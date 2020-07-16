Eric Cruz, a lifeguard with the Department of Parks and Recreation, was at his tower at Ypao Beach on Wednesday morning when he heard the young swimmer.

"Basically, a little girl was yelling," said Cruz.

He assisted the 9-year-old girl and her family members as they got out of the water.

Instantly, he said he knew the child had been stung by a box jellyfish.

"So I had the family shower her, rinse her off and sit her down to relax for a while, and asked if they wanted EMT to come down. ... She had a hard time breathing, mainly from the jellyfish," he said.

Medics examined the girl at the beach.

Fortunately, she didn't need any further medical attention.

"She looked OK," Cruz said. "She was breathing. I got her to lift her arms and have her lungs open."

Images were captured of box jellyfish that washed ashore in Tumon this week.

Cruz said he's come across at least one person each year getting stung by a jellyfish in the past 15 years that he's been a lifeguard.

July is known to be the busiest month of the year for jellyfish around Guam, according to Department of Agriculture biologist Brent Tibbatts.

"Between 25% and 30% of all stings reported happen in July," he said.

Regular visitors

Box jellyfish that frequent the island's waters are not known to be deadly, but their sting can be rather painful, Tibbats said.

If you do get stung, Tibbatts advises beachgoers to use a stick to remove any tentacles, and flush the wound with salt water and vinegar.

"If the person has more serious symptoms then absolutely get professional medical care right away."

Experts predicted these sea creatures would be in our waters from July 12-15.

"We've had reports of them by the pier at the Merizo area, by Pago Bay, in Piti and in Tumon, and also up around the Tarague area. They can show up around almost any beach around Guam," he said. "They show up for about three days every month and then they go away. We are expecting them again in August from the 11th to the 14th."

He advises swimmers to stay away or get out of the water if they do come across them, as they show up in large numbers.