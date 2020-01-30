In the village of Dededo, elementary school students with gigantic hearts came together to help a classmate whose home was destroyed by a fire during the Christmas break.

Armed with the will to help others, and a small water bottle to collect coins, each student made the rounds – collecting donations from teachers, parents, and even the principal.

In about two weeks, the 26 students from the National Elementary Honor Society at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School collected $700 from the coin drive to give to the family. And the school donated some brand new uniforms to their classmate.

Fely Bundang, the honor society's adviser, said the group always participates in activities that serve the community. These activities foster in the children a desire to help others, she said.

At first, Bundang said, the honor society didn't have a goal in mind for the coin drive.

By the start of the second week the group had collected $423. Bundang asked, "Why stop there?"

So the kids went back out.

According to Principal Rose Marie Castro, every day the students came into her office – one by one – collecting from her.

The students were shy at first, Castro said.

"Then they got braver and braver," Castro said. "Because if you believe in something, you need to do it."

She said that even though it was a slight learning curve for the children, "The fact that their heart was in it is what I'm proud of."