Live2Lead conference levels up management professionals

Over a hundred professionals from Joint Region Marianas, Dusit Thani, Guam Power Authority, Guam Air National Guard and other leaders from around the island gathered to bring their management to the next level.

Jerry Roberts, owner of Guam Training and host of the Live2Lead conference, told The Guam Daily Post that participants would walk away with knowledge in team building, goal setting and a better understanding of leadership and management.

“It’s about giving people the skills to raise themselves up and then do the same thing for others. It’s really more or less about awareness,” Roberts said. “You bring people to an event like this and they’re hearing things that maybe they haven’t heard before or, maybe, they’ve forgotten. A lot of training is reminding rather than informing.”

Roberts said the event is also about reminding people of the principles and the things they can use in their lives.

“That’s part of what training is all about,” he said. “You keep pushing it out there and the people that want it and the people that need it now, for example, a light will go on and they’ll say, 'That’s a good idea. I’ll do that.'”

Leading their organization

The conference was for anyone who sought leadership and, according to Roberts, everyone needs leadership.

“As John Maxwell says, the principle speaker and the founder of this organization who makes this program available, ‘Everything rises and falls on leadership.’ That’s one of his sayings and it’s true. If the leader is not strong, the team can’t be strong. And that’s for every organization, whether it’s a private sector or it’s civil government, GovGuam, or it’s federal government or it’s the military or it’s nonprofit organizations. Every organization needs leadership. And then, you pass that down to people within your organization and you teach them how to do it. Because someday, you’re not going to be there. You’ll need succession and you’ll need to have somebody else in place so they can help run the organization in the future. So, it’s one hand helping another,” said Roberts.

According to Roberts, the skills can be summed up as how to get people from point A to point B. “Here’s where they want to go (and) here’s where they are. So, how do we get here, right? How do we do that?” Roberts said.

“That’s my mission in life, is to help people to grab onto the information in whatever form they want, as much as they want and to take it as far as they want. You never know what you can do until you try and that’s the goal, get people excited to try,” said Roberts.

His intention with these conferences is to help people get further and do better with their goals.

“A manager is about stories. … The best leadership example that a leader or a manager can have is his or her own story. Because that is what people want to hear - or else we’d just go and buy a book and read it,” he said. “That’s what leadership is. Telling your own story in a way that helps them develop so, someday, they can do the same thing and help other people develop.”

Speakers

During the conference, participants heard from multiple speakers via video where each speaker took leadership on from a different angle.

John Maxwell focused on communication. Eric Thomas, a motivational speaker and pastor, took it on from a motivational standpoint. Tim Elmore, an expert in generations, spoke on understanding how there are five generations currently in the workforce and how to communicate with each other.

“The Live2Lead conference is about different speakers with different interpretations coming at leadership from different directions and providing different value, but value to be sure,” said Roberts.