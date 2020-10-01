Beginning today, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Renie Llaneta will take the helm of the Guam-CNMI State Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve as state chairman.

A change of command ceremony, held Wednesday, had Llaneta take over from Donald Clark, who served as state chairman since 2017, according to a press release.

Llaneta is the sixth state chairman to serve since 1997. His three-year term will begin today.

Lt. Col. Llaneta’s appointment was confirmed by U.S. Navy Capt. Robert L. Underhill Jr., executive director of ESGR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

As state chairman, Llaneta will act as the personal representative of the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and of the ESGR National Chair in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

ESGR is a U.S. Department of Defense program established in 1972 under the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower Reserve Affairs. ESGR’s mission is to foster a culture where employers value the service of their employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

There are 54 ESGR committees with over 3,600 volunteers serving in the US and its territories, except American Samoa.

Llaneta will be responsible for promoting the cooperation and understanding between employers and their service member employees by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support of our National Guard and Reserve, increasing awareness of applicable laws protecting the rights and entitlements of service member employees, and resolving conflicts that may arise between them.

Llaneta is a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Guam Army National Guard where he served in command and staff assignments in Europe, Central America, Southwest Asia and the Pacific. He has been an ESGR volunteer since 2010 and previously served as the Employer Outreach director for the local committee.