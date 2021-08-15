Weather Alert
There currently are no COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at any of Guam’s hospitals - at least as of Saturday, Aug. 14, morning. Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- By Laura M. Torres Souder
I was sadly reminded this past week that claiming our cultural sovereignty does not come easily to a people who have been colonized for hundre… Read more
- Joseph "Joey" T. Duenas
Attorney Edwin H. Caldie’s letter stated recently that the creditors are not asking to be compensated for the “full value of the Archdiocese’s… Read more