Loads of help for fire victims

An overflow of donations from residents concerned about the plight of a Barrigada family had the mayor's office running at least two truckloads full of donations of clothing and bedding to the family's Tiyan home.

On Christmas evening, around 9 p.m., a duplex home on Sunset Boulevard was filled with smoke after fire broke out in the bedroom upstairs. The American Red Cross Guam Chapter provided the family with temporary shelter, which allowed them to clean the second floor of the home and remove items that had been damaged. Five children, ranging in ages from 8-20, and a 62-year-old aunt were the victims. They were hosting other family members the night of the fire, leading officials to believe there were 11 children.

Thanks to the help of residents, the family has nearly returned to some level of normalcy.

"I'm just floored every time we reach out to the community ... to see how much people are capable of giving," said Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista. "Just today I brought a bunch of donations to the family that was filling up the office... it was two truckloads of items."

Mayor June Blas said the families' belongings on the second floor that weren't damaged by fire and smoke were wet, which is why they weren't able to stay there for the night and needed time to clean up before returning.

Bautista said the Red Cross, in addition to helping with temporary shelter, gave the family some gift cards that they could use to purchase clothing and other items.