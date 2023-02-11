Local abortion ban 'is just outrageous,' says protester

At least 50 supporters of women's reproductive rights gathered in a peaceful protest across the street from the Office of the Attorney General in Tamuning, in an attempt to get a message across to AG Douglas Moylan that they oppose a local ban on abortions he is seeking to reinstate.

Moylan has submitted a motion to lift a judicial injunction on the 30-year-old ban, which was never repealed by lawmakers. According to some of the protesters, removing the ban takes away women’s rights.

The ITC intersection that fronts the AG’s office was filled with protesters waving banners and posters - each championing to keep the injunction in place as Moylan’s motion to vacate would essentially make the abortion ban enforceable. The law grants little exception to criminal charges, including not allowing victims of rape or incest to receive an abortion.

It's a move in the wrong direction in the pursuit of freedom, according to protesters such as Anita Arriola, a local attorney.

"We totally disagree with it and we believe it is really hypocritical for him to come out on one hand and say that he believes in a woman’s right to decide for herself what to do with her body, but at the same time trying to enforce one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country," Arriola said. "No one seems to be asking him to do it or clamoring for an abortion ban to be imposed on Guam women and Guam people. But he’s doing it on his own. And, again, to me this is just another attempt at electioneering on his part and grabbing headlines."

Arriola said the protest, organized by Famalao'an Rights, was held "because abortion is health care and to do an abortion ban and impose an abortion ban on the people of Guam is just outrageous.”

Arriola is very familiar with the abortion debate and has seen firsthand how the local ban can impact the island community.

“My entire life I’ve practiced public interest law, in San Francisco back in the '80s and I also have a lot of friends back in the '70s, had to have an abortion off island or had to keep an unwanted pregnancy," she said. "The idea that we’re not going to go back to that day is a false (one). We can’t be complacent; we have to constantly be on guard and be vigilant with our rights. If we don’t do it, who’s going to do it for us?”

Arriola said she stands fast by her belief that no one should be able to tell a woman what to do with their body.

“We don’t want Moylan or the Legislature or anyone telling (us) what to do with our own bodies. We have the right to decide that," she said.

When speaking to The Guam Daily Post, Arriola was critical of the U.S. Supreme Court, which reversed decades-old legal precedent protecting a woman's right under the Constitution to have an abortion.

"It’s unbelievable to me that in this day and age, we have a court that would be so willing to reverse a woman’s right to privacy and a right to self-autonomy on the basis of their political and social views, and not on anybody else’s,” Arriola said.

'It's not right'

Those who stood in protest opposing the AG’s motion did so for various reasons, such as personally having dealt with the hard decision to undergo an abortion, or knowing someone who was faced with their own difficult choice. But for a number of those the Post spoke with, it boiled down to human rights.

“There’s been things in my life that has happened and things in a lot of other ladies' lives that have happened and if you don’t have the choice to change that unexpected incident, it’s not right. And the men just get to walk away and nothing,” Alicia Tulles, a protester said. “I believe that women deserve to have their rights, and having any of them taken away is ridiculous. I don’t understand why we are still fighting about this. I love it when people say, ‘Oh, you guys are for death’ no. I’m still pro-life, I’m just also pro-choice. There are a lot of things in our lives that we cannot control and, unfortunately, a lot of young women have had to suffer because of it.”

Meanwhile another protester, who didn't wish to be named, said, “I believe that everyone should have a choice and that it’s not right to take away, especially a woman’s right to do what they want with their body. I believe that some were for good, and they were all choices to make and I stood by all of them whether they were pro-choice or pro-life. I stand with everyone.”

Ban's provisions

Enacted in 1990, Public Law 20-134 bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties on women who obtain or seek an abortion.

Moreover, the ban also would make it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion, which could mean providing information on where to get an abortion, according to Post files.

But the abortion ban was determined unconstitutional shortly after its passage. Case law at the time protected abortions as a constitutional right under the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

In the latest landmark case involving abortion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the nation's high court reversed its earlier decisions, allowing states and territories to more freely regulate abortion, including the imposition of bans on the practice, Post files state.

Now that Roe has been overruled, the OAG has argued, the First Amendment is not a legal basis to enjoin enforcement of the anti-solicitation clauses in the Guam ban, according to Post files.