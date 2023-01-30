Local aquaculture attainable for residents seeking sustainability

A number of island residents, looking for ways to curb the high cost of living, showed up to the University of Guam Sea Grant and Guahan Sustainable Culture aquaculture workshop, which showed how attainable sustainable living on island really is.

David Crisostomo, an extension associate with UOG Sea Grant, led the demonstration. The workshop focused on the area of aquaculture, delving into building a system, harvesting tilapia and using the tank waste, or sludge, for agricultural farming.

It's a system that can help bring food security to the island, said Crisostomo.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I think, especially with what the pandemic has shown us, we really need to think more about our own local food security. What are we going to do if something like this happens again?"

Crisostomo and others are looking for ways to improve Guam's food security.

"The egg shortage is reaching us, which is good for the egg producers here, but the general community is suffering because of it. And, the same thing is going to happen with other food products."

But there are other economic concerns, as well, that sustainable practices can address, he said.

"Power bills are going (through) the roof, so this particular workshop today, having the 'off-grid' aspect added to it with the solar power, is really something added to give people something to think about. It’s an opportunity. It’s potential,” Crisostomo said.

Cost

The cost of building an aquaculture system depends on the size of system that meets a family’s subsistence level - the cost to produce enough fish to feed just that family. Crisostomo said there are ways to minimize the expenses and help the environment at the same time.

Annabelle Vaughn, with AmeriCorps VETCORPS, participated in the event Saturday at the Saggan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center to get up to speed on the latest in aquaculture on island. The community service group has been operating an aquaponics and aquaculture system in Talo'fo’fo' for a year now.

"As far as sustainability, ... it just works together. And it’s perfect for the ecosystem,” she said about farming tilapia.

Vaughn said she believes it’s something every household can do at some level.

“We also have smaller versions, ... where you take a a five-gallon water bottle, cut it in half, submerge it and have a small pumps to rotate the water," said Vaughn. " And, you have a growing tilapia below - as well as whatever herb garden for the kitchen.” she said. “It just grows. It’s just wonderful - and no dirt needed."

Given that the sustainability technique doesn’t have to take up a large space, Vaughn said, if a person has had a fish tank, then aquaculture isn’t that difficult to tackle.

On the affordability side, taking the recycling route makes aquaculture more cost-friendly, she said.

“You could use different types of containers which more than likely we have in our houses already. Something you're going to throw away. You can convert it,” she said.

“You can source most of the tank materials locally. We brought ours in because it’s more sturdy and we want it to last a long time, but you can use a cheap swimming pool,” Crisostomo added. “ Air pumps, you can get from the garden shops here (and) pet stores, … It's going to be fairly costly, $200 to $300, but its generally very dependable and (will) last you three or four years,’ he said.

Health benefits

Aside from the cost savings aquaculture brings, Crisostomo said producing your own food also brings the added benefit of good nutrition.

"So much better than any fish imported. ... A lot of that have been shown recently to have a lot of high levels of different toxic chemicals that have been getting into the environment from different places and industry. The aquaculture fish are free from all of that because they are not exposed to that,” Crisostomo said.

Aquaculture systems have virtually no waste, as even the sludge collected from fish feces can be used as fertilizer, according to Crisostomo.

“Anybody that has fish and incorporates plants into it, either with aquaponics or (a) regular garden area, can utilize all this sludge and not have to buy fertilizer. In fact, a lot of people in other places are taking this sludge and bottling it,” he said.

Community participation

UOG Sea Grant is working on a project to get local households to start aquaculture systems with its help.

“That will probably start in the summer. And it’s to help people get some of these systems. If these funds hold out, we hope to get maybe 20 of these systems out into the community,” Crisostomo said. "Regular citizens, single-family homes, ... we did the first four systems at nonprofits, so they are kind of our launching point into the community."

Crisostomo said there will be criteria that need to be met, such as completion of a 40-hour course.

“Once we get that ironed out and do the training, if we get more than 20 people or more than the amount of systems that we can do, then we need to figure out a selection process,” Crisostomo said.