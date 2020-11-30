Most Popular
- $3M in tax refund checks to be mailed
- Convicted drug smuggler faces more time after positive drug tests
- Former homeless man who found success in real estate gives away 2,500 meals
- New fines for breaking social gathering and other public health directives go into effect on Thanksgiving Day
- Businesses investigated for alleged pandemic aid fraud
- BREAKING NEWS: Mark Torre Jr. acquitted
- Guam son dies after shooting in Nevada
- MMA fighter Camp offered plea deal in drug smuggling
- $3M in refund checks processed
- 'When I saw the opportunity, I took it'
It's unusual for a local community to know what computer and operating software system its government uses for making payments and receiving p… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
On Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, we all learned that Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 would be extended until Dec. 29. These drop-of-th… Read more
- Sen.-elect Frank Blas Jr.
A phrase that we’ve commonly heard throughout this pandemic was “We’re in this together.” But as the months passed and the situation wasn’t ge… Read more