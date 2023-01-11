The Indigo Music Festival is turning up the volume Friday and Saturday at Paseo De Susana and the island is invited to come and jam with world-class reggae bands from California, Boston, Samoa and Hawaii.

Friday night showcases talent including The Green, Collie Buddz, The Elovaters, Johnny Suite, 56 Hope and Westafa. Music fans who miss out on Friday’s lineup can catch J Boog, Fortunate Youth, Fia, The Vitals and Bok.Keyz X Hale on Saturday night.

Several of Guam’s homegrown musicians will be coming back to perform alongside these big-name artists, including drummer Nathan Taitano, who will be playing with 56 Hope and Fia.

“I’m pretty stoked to have this bill, this artist lineup, to come and see my home. A really cool thing is a lot of us Guam boys, that were originally playing locally out there, decided to move out. ... We got picked up and have played or are currently playing with a lot of the guys on the actual lineup that we are bringing out to Guam. So, it’s exciting to see it come full circle.” Taitano told The Guam Daily Post.

Taitano said, like most island boys, he grew up listening to and playing reggae music. He first moved to the states in 2014.

“We’re out here kind of chasing our independent dreams and goals, and getting picked up by some of these bigger reggae acts has been quite the experience. Being able to bring them back home and play with them and share the stage with these big acts, while we’re home, is really special for a lot of us,” Taitano said.

As musical director for 56 Hope, Taitano said he has a lot of faith in the set the band has planned for Friday night’s showcase. He said he feels listeners will really be able to be taken back with the "oldies, but goodies," while appreciating the newer vibe that will be brought to the stage.

“We’re going to play all the bangers. All the ones everybody knows back home. All the ones I was listening to back in middle school and high school," he said. "We built a really solid set. … We’re going to be bringing a little face-lift to some of their music but keeping the same spirit of music that they’ve always had, you know, with what we had growing up,”

As this is Taitano’s first time on stage with Fia, he said he is excited to be performing.

“He’s going to come out with a bang. We got a really good set together,” he said.

For Taitano, this isn’t just another show. He said Indigo is about coming home and giving back to his people.

“It’s extra special because, again, we’re doing it at home. We’re definitely bringing the heat. So, I’m interested to see the setup that’s at Paseo and how loud we can be and how much we can bump out there. I think that’s my only concern is that I don’t know what it’s going to look like because I haven’t been there in so long. … I’m very confident, in the people back home and the people running the show, that it’s going to go pretty (smooth) and be a huge success,” Taitano said.

Moving to the mainland to pursue his dreams, Taitano was jumping into a much bigger pond, but he didn’t see it that way, he said. To him, it was more about taking advantage of opportunities and pushing himself.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s the goal and I think that a lot of us are capable of doing it, you know, making the leap to go and do something else. I don’t even want to say bigger, because I feel like the caliber of musicianship on Guam is still comparable. I just think there’s more opportunities out here at the moment. Like more shows going on. You can travel to different parts of the country to play. I’m pretty proud of myself and the other guys who came out to do this because we all set a goal and actually followed through with it and continue to push. None of us have gotten comfortable or complacent with what we were doing,” Taitano said.

Taitano said he didn’t think he would be playing reggae again, however, he was able to find a little piece of his homeland even though he was thousands of miles away.

“I came out to California to study jazz music at a music school. I thought my days of playing reggae music were kind of over, because I was, at that point, only listening to it. Not really getting to play it much. But, back home, of course, we played that stuff growing up all the time."

Excited to be coming back to the island and sharing his love of reggae music, Taitano said he hopes the people of Guam like what the artists have put together just for them.

“I’m sure a lot of our folks out there love every single one of these artists we have on the lineup. I think our message is just to come and enjoy yourself," he said. "I guess, just kind of just let the music take over.”