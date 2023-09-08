Several local artists are going on a locally funded stateside tour.

In the past seven years, The John Dank Show has been a part of several tours across the United States. With that experience, the band's lead singer and guitarist, Frankie McJohn, has organized and coordinated a six-city, two-week tour in which other local acts will get a taste of playing abroad.

McJohn told The Guam Daily Post that his company, Beyond the Reef, and another company, the clothing brand Crowns, are the key players in making the WestPac All Island Tour a reality as a way to expand the market for Guam bands.

"Our goal is to play as many cities as possible within our budget to kind of make it happen and really put Guam music first, as opposed to relying on other artists to seek us out and ask us to go on tour, which we've done in the past,” McJohn said.

"This is kind of the first one where we're like, 'Let's just make the shows happen ourselves,' and that was the goal,” he added.

Local artists going on the tour include:

• The John Dank Show.

• KPV & The Homies.

• JED, or Jed Antonio.

• Jonah Hånom.

They will be accompanied by artists familiar to the island, Jason J. and High Watah.

The tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Seattle and is followed by shows in San Francisco on Sept. 17, Las Vegas on Sept. 20, Los Angeles on Sept. 21, San Diego on Sept. 23 and on Sept. 30 in Hawaii.

Potential

With McJohn exploring new territory in finding ways to give opportunities to others in the music scene, he sees the tour as a springboard for the future.

"I've always had this belief that Guam bands would tour more and be more relevant in the music community abroad if we just had the opportunity financially and with people's support,” McJohn said, adding his band's success has always "been bigger than us.”

"It's never been about how much success can The John Dank Show garner, how much we can achieve. … It's more like what are we doing for everyone else in our community and what are we doing to help propel the music culture on Guam and not just the music community on Guam but the community in general,” McJohn said.

He pointed to Crowns' success abroad as well in taking leaps of faith, which has been instrumental in bringing the island to other parts of the world.

Prior to departing for the tour, a send-off show will be held at Carabao Brewing tomorrow starting at 6 p.m. to allow the island to get a glimpse of the "mini-festival” type experience the stateside audiences can expect.

"Anybody who has been a fan of ours or has come to live shows of ours, they know that we take it seriously. … We're going to be professional. We're going to try and put on a good show, and I think everybody involved in this tour has the same mindset,” McJohn said. "You're not going to get our worst show. You're going to get our absolute best at every show.”

He said that pop-up shops will be set up and merchandise will be for sale for every band involved.

"We want to talk to people. We want to come out and want to meet all our fans that are from abroad that knows our music and have been supporting us,” McJohn said.

Tickets for all shows are available for purchase at guamtime.net.