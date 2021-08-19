An attorney who allegedly held at least four women known to him hostage, while also allegedly threatening and attacking them inside his law office in Tamuning was indicted yesterday by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

John Richard Bordallo Bell, 43, was arrested last month on charges of three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

He has since been released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

Bell was released from custody after being evaluated by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges on Sept. 10.

On July 31, Guam police officers responded to a disturbance where they saw the suspect come outside, carrying a crying child.

As officers met with the suspect, four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that the suspect had kept them hostage, court documents state.

The victims alleged that the suspect threatened to cut off their hands and bash their heads.

He allegedly grabbed one victim by the neck and slammed her head against a desk.

Bell also threatened the victims to keep them from leaving the building, adding that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, documents state.